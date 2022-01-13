 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 63, St. Louis Chr. Home School 55
Box: Francis Howell North 63, St. Louis Chr. Home School 55

1234Final
Francis Howell North1114182063
St. Louis Chr. Home School1018121555
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North5-70-2521/43592/49
St. Louis Chr. Home School0-10-055/563/5
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)28357-80
Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)25452-23
Evelyn Kraus (#44, So.)8302-24
Camille Krekeler (#12)21000
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
