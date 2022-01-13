Box: Francis Howell North 63, St. Louis Chr. Home School 55

|1
|Francis Howell North
|11
|14
|18
|20
|63
|St. Louis Chr. Home School
|10
|18
|12
|15
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|5-7
|0-2
|521/43
|592/49
|St. Louis Chr. Home School
|0-1
|0-0
|55/5
|63/5
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)
|28
|3
|5
|7-8
|0
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)
|25
|4
|5
|2-2
|3
|Evelyn Kraus (#44, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|4
|Camille Krekeler (#12)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
