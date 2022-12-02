Box: Francis Howell North 65, Liberty (Wentzville) 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|17
|17
|19
|12
|65
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|9
|11
|10
|4
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|2-1
|0-0
|138/46
|111/37
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0-3
|0-1
|95/32
|181/60
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennedi Brower (So.)
|19
|6
|0
|7-8
|3
|Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|3
|Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Sicily Trost (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bella Pierce (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Annabelle Hargrove (So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0