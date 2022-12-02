 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 65, Liberty (Wentzville) 34

1234Final
Francis Howell North1717191265
Liberty (Wentzville)91110434

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North2-10-0138/46111/37
Liberty (Wentzville)0-30-195/32181/60
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennedi Brower (So.)19607-83
Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)6104-43
Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)42005
Sicily Trost (So.)21000
Bella Pierce (Sr.)2100-11
Annabelle Hargrove (So.)1001-20
