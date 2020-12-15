Box: Francis Howell North 65, O'Fallon Christian 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|2
|6
|4
|1
|13
|Francis Howell North
|16
|23
|18
|8
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|2-4
|1-1
|118/20
|269/45
|Francis Howell North
|3-1
|1-0
|227/38
|128/21
|O'Fallon Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|24
|6
|4
|0
|0
|Cate Hahn (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|2
|Emma Oetting (#4, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jay'la Teasley (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Ella Pardo (#22, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Becka Brissette (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|3
|Lauren Jones (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.