Box: Francis Howell North 65, O'Fallon Christian 13
1234Final
O'Fallon Christian264113
Francis Howell North162318865
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian2-41-1118/20269/45
Francis Howell North3-11-0227/38128/21
O'Fallon Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Ermeling (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)246400
Cate Hahn (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)144202
Emma Oetting (#4, 5-7, F, Sr.)84000
Jay'la Teasley (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)6202-23
Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Fr.)5012-21
Ella Pardo (#22, 5-3, G, Sr.)3101-22
Becka Brissette (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)3003-43
Lauren Jones (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)21003
