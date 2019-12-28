Box: Francis Howell 66, Visitation 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|14
|12
|11
|23
|60
|Francis Howell
|21
|16
|14
|15
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|3-8
|0-1
|546/50
|647/59
|Francis Howell
|2-7
|0-1
|361/33
|502/46
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|15
|1
|4
|1-1
|2
|Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-3
|4
|Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-3
|3
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-3
|0
|Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Josephine Strauss (#3, 5-6, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Haley Brinker (#33, 5-9, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.