Box: Francis Howell 66, Visitation 60
Box: Francis Howell 66, Visitation 60

1234Final
Visitation1412112360
Francis Howell2116141566
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation3-80-1546/50647/59
Francis Howell2-70-1361/33502/46
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)15141-12
Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)12313-34
Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)12313-33
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)7203-30
Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)72105
Josephine Strauss (#3, 5-6, P, So.)30101
Haley Brinker (#33, 5-9, P, Fr.)21001
Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)21002
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
