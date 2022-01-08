 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Freeburg 36, Highland 32
1234Final
Freeburg93141036
Highland84101032
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg17-36-0991/50637/32
Highland5-161-5767/38995/50
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)197-131-52-41
Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)62-30-22-41
Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)60-11-43-43
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)40-21-21-20
Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)10-30-11-23
HighlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Wilke (#15, Jr.)154-70-37-72
Abby Huelsmann (#4, Sr.)113-71-52-43
Emma Warner (#22, Sr.)42-3001
Abby Schultz (#5, So.)21-70-30-23
