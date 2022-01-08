Box: Freeburg 36, Highland 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|9
|3
|14
|10
|36
|Highland
|8
|4
|10
|10
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|17-3
|6-0
|991/50
|637/32
|Highland
|5-16
|1-5
|767/38
|995/50
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)
|19
|7-13
|1-5
|2-4
|1
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)
|6
|2-3
|0-2
|2-4
|1
|Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)
|6
|0-1
|1-4
|3-4
|3
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)
|4
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)
|1
|0-3
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Highland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Wilke (#15, Jr.)
|15
|4-7
|0-3
|7-7
|2
|Abby Huelsmann (#4, Sr.)
|11
|3-7
|1-5
|2-4
|3
|Emma Warner (#22, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Abby Schultz (#5, So.)
|2
|1-7
|0-3
|0-2
|3
Tags
