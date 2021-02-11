Box: Freeburg 38, Columbia 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Freeburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|0-1
|0-1
|27/27
|38/38
|Freeburg
|1-1
|1-1
|80/80
|72/72
|Columbia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, So.)
|16
|3
|1
|7-11
|2
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Mya Gebke (#11, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|0
|Natalie Peterson (#12, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-8
|3
|Bella Borja (#20, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Maleah Blomenkamp (#30, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.