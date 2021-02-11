 Skip to main content
Box: Freeburg 38, Columbia 27
Box: Freeburg 38, Columbia 27

1234Final
Columbia000027
Freeburg000038
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia0-10-127/2738/38
Freeburg1-11-180/8072/72
Columbia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Kisgen (#10, So.)16317-112
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Jr.)72103
Mya Gebke (#11, Sr.)5110-20
Natalie Peterson (#12, So.)5201-83
Bella Borja (#20, So.)3101-24
Maleah Blomenkamp (#30, So.)21001
