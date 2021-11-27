 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Freeburg 42, Waterloo 40
0 comments

Box: Freeburg 42, Waterloo 40

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Waterloo97111340
Freeburg79131342
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo3-10-0203/51142/36
Freeburg5-00-0287/72162/40
WaterlooPtsFG3FGFTFL
Norah Gum (#5, 6-0, Jr.)8211-22
Sam Lindhorst (#1, 5-10, Jr.)84002
Ellie Schwehr (#13, 5-7, Sr.)72101
Liv Colson (#21, 5-9, So.)72103
Katie Davis (#4, 5-7, So.)42002
Kristin Smith (#3, 5-9, Fr.)42003
Rylee Ivers (#10, 5-9, Jr.)21001
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)172-23-64-42
Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)82-40-24-62
Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)83-70-32-21
Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)63-50-203
Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)31-60-11-42
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News