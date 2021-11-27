Box: Freeburg 42, Waterloo 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|9
|7
|11
|13
|40
|Freeburg
|7
|9
|13
|13
|42
-
Keel finds range as O'Fallon rolls past Alton Marquette in Shootout Series
-
Vashon fights off late Belleville West rally to record first victory of season
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason
-
Recap: Metro handily defeats Riverview Gardens
-
Recap: St. Charles West triumphs over St. Charles
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|3-1
|0-0
|203/51
|142/36
|Freeburg
|5-0
|0-0
|287/72
|162/40
|Waterloo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Norah Gum (#5, 6-0, Jr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|2
|Sam Lindhorst (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Ellie Schwehr (#13, 5-7, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Liv Colson (#21, 5-9, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Katie Davis (#4, 5-7, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Kristin Smith (#3, 5-9, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Rylee Ivers (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)
|17
|2-2
|3-6
|4-4
|2
|Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)
|8
|2-4
|0-2
|4-6
|2
|Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)
|8
|3-7
|0-3
|2-2
|1
|Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-2
|0
|3
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)
|3
|1-6
|0-1
|1-4
|2
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.