Box: Freeburg 44, Althoff 33

1234Final
Althoff21013833
Freeburg15911944
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff10-224-61239/391440/45
Freeburg26-59-11547/481026/32

AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)126-13003
Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)84-6000
Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)42-80-10-15
Anna Brewer (#20, G, So.)42-2001
Addison Leib (#33, G, Jr.)301-701
Molly Distler (#5, G, Fr.)21-1000
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
