 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Freeburg 45, Columbia 32
0 comments

Box: Freeburg 45, Columbia 32

  • 0
1234Final
Freeburg000045
Columbia000032
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg7-44-3448/41404/37
Columbia3-63-4387/35427/39
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Natalie Peterson (#12, So.)145-101-41-24
Kylie Kisgen (#10, So.)72-40-13-43
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Jr.)51-41-602
Maleah Blomenkamp (#30, So.)51-11-101
Avery Hesseldenz (#22, Fr.)51-31-10-10
Becca Mueller (#3, Sr.)41-102-21
Bella Borja (#20, So.)31-401-21
Mya Gebke (#11, Sr.)21-30-203
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports