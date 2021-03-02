Box: Freeburg 45, Columbia 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|7-4
|4-3
|448/41
|404/37
|Columbia
|3-6
|3-4
|387/35
|427/39
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Natalie Peterson (#12, So.)
|14
|5-10
|1-4
|1-2
|4
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, So.)
|7
|2-4
|0-1
|3-4
|3
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Jr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-6
|0
|2
|Maleah Blomenkamp (#30, So.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|Avery Hesseldenz (#22, Fr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|Becca Mueller (#3, Sr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Bella Borja (#20, So.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|1
|Mya Gebke (#11, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|3