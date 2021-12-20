Box: Freeburg 47, Breese Central 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|7
|15
|12
|13
|47
|Breese Central
|19
|7
|4
|11
|41
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|12-0
|4-0
|624/52
|327/27
|Breese Central
|5-4
|2-1
|458/38
|374/31
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)
|16
|5
|1
|3-3
|2
|Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-7
|4
|Avery Hesseldenz (#22, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|3
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-6
|0
|Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|2
|Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
