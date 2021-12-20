 Skip to main content
Box: Freeburg 47, Breese Central 41
1234Final
Freeburg715121347
Breese Central19741141
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg12-04-0624/52327/27
Breese Central5-42-1458/38374/31
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)16513-32
Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)13503-74
Avery Hesseldenz (#22, So.)6300-13
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)6013-60
Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)4011-22
Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)21003
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
