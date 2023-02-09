|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|9
|11
|16
|12
|48
|Breese Central
|9
|11
|13
|13
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|21-9
|10-0
|1573/52
|1179/39
|Breese Central
|18-11
|8-2
|1436/48
|1106/37
People are also reading…
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, Sr.)
|19
|5
|0
|9-14
|3
|Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Sr.)
|13
|2
|0
|9-10
|3
|Natalie Peterson (#12, Sr.)
|8
|1
|0
|6-11
|2
|Ellie Range (#15, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Bella Borja (#20, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|3
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Trame (#11, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-5
|5
|Kaydence Schroeder (#15, 5-11, C, Jr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-5
|4
|Cece Toennies (#12, 5-10, F, So.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-3
|4
|Claire Albers (#22, 5-9, F, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Melanie Hilmes (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Kylie Rakers (#1, 5-5, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Lexy Santel (#24, 5-10, C, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1