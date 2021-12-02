Box: Freeburg 48, Roxana 15

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|8
|22
|13
|5
|48
|Roxana
|7
|2
|4
|2
|15
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|6-0
|1-0
|335/56
|177/30
|Roxana
|1-3
|0-1
|124/21
|145/24
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)
|14
|4-4
|1-2
|3-4
|1
|Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)
|9
|3-7
|1-3
|0-2
|1
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)
|8
|4-6
|0-4
|0
|2
|Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|Kylee Thompson (#33, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|0
|3-4
|0
|Ella Gagen (#5, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Avery Hesseldenz (#22, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Calli Smith (#11, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-2
|1
|Elissa Cohen (#2, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
