Box: Freeburg 48, Roxana 15
1234Final
Freeburg82213548
Roxana724215
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg6-01-0335/56177/30
Roxana1-30-1124/21145/24
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)144-41-23-41
Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)93-71-30-21
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)84-60-402
Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)31-20-11-22
Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)30-10-13-40
Kylee Thompson (#33, Jr.)30-103-40
Ella Gagen (#5, Jr.)21-1000
Avery Hesseldenz (#22, So.)21-2000
Calli Smith (#11, Jr.)21-200-21
Elissa Cohen (#2, Sr.)21-10-100
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
