Box: Freeburg 50, Mascoutah 27
Box: Freeburg 50, Mascoutah 27

1234Final
Mascoutah798327
Freeburg1512111250
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah5-61-2575/52518/47
Freeburg10-02-0537/49259/24
Mascoutah
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)22344-40
Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)9401-13
Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)5110-23
Calli Smith (#11, Jr.)4200-12
Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)42004
Abby Benedick (#3, Sr.)21000
Elissa Cohen (#2, Sr.)21000
Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)21005
