Box: Freeburg 50, Mascoutah 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|7
|9
|8
|3
|27
|Freeburg
|15
|12
|11
|12
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|5-6
|1-2
|575/52
|518/47
|Freeburg
|10-0
|2-0
|537/49
|259/24
|Mascoutah
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)
|22
|3
|4
|4-4
|0
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-1
|3
|Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|3
|Calli Smith (#11, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|2
|Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Abby Benedick (#3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Elissa Cohen (#2, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.