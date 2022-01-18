 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Freeburg 54, Marissa 38
Box: Freeburg 54, Marissa 38

1234Final
Freeburg188151354
Marissa71361238
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg19-37-01098/50710/32
Marissa10-83-2627/28670/30
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)20615-85
Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)14504-94
Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)8113-63
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)30102
Ella Gagen (#5, Jr.)21001
Elissa Cohen (#2, Sr.)21000
Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)2002-22
Bella Reaka (#25, Sr.)2002-21
Calli Smith (#11, Jr.)1001-20
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
