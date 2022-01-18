Box: Freeburg 54, Marissa 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|18
|8
|15
|13
|54
|Marissa
|7
|13
|6
|12
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|19-3
|7-0
|1098/50
|710/32
|Marissa
|10-8
|3-2
|627/28
|670/30
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)
|20
|6
|1
|5-8
|5
|Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-9
|4
|Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-6
|3
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Ella Gagen (#5, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Elissa Cohen (#2, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Bella Reaka (#25, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Calli Smith (#11, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
