Box: Freeburg 61, Red Bud 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|4
|2
|6
|0
|12
|Freeburg
|23
|15
|10
|13
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|4-4
|0-1
|255/32
|308/38
|Freeburg
|7-0
|1-0
|396/50
|189/24
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)
|8
|2-4
|1-5
|1-2
|1
|Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|1-2
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)
|14
|5-6
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)
|13
|3-5
|2-5
|1-2
|1
|Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)
|11
|4-6
|1-3
|0
|1
|Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)
|8
|1-3
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|Elissa Cohen (#2, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Ella Gagen (#5, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Kylee Thompson (#33, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Calli Smith (#11, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
