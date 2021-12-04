 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Freeburg 61, Red Bud 12
0 comments

Box: Freeburg 61, Red Bud 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Red Bud426012
Freeburg2315101361
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud4-40-1255/32308/38
Freeburg7-01-0396/50189/24
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)82-41-51-21
Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)41-20-22-20
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)145-61-31-22
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)133-52-51-21
Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)114-61-301
Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)81-32-20-21
Elissa Cohen (#2, Sr.)51-11-100
Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)41-102-20
Ella Gagen (#5, Jr.)21-1000
Kylee Thompson (#33, Jr.)21-1000
Calli Smith (#11, Jr.)21-20-100
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News