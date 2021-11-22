 Skip to main content
Box: Freeburg 72, Sparta 33
Box: Freeburg 72, Sparta 33

1234Final
Sparta91210233
Freeburg1617281172
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sparta2-20-0184/46196/49
Freeburg4-00-0245/61122/30
Sparta
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)151-43-44-62
Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)156-101-30-11
Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)111-32-33-31
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)903-703
Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)61-204-90
Avery Hesseldenz (#22, So.)63-4002
Abby Benedick (#3, Sr.)42-3002
Kylee Thompson (#33, Jr.)42-2000
Elissa Cohen (#2, Sr.)21-10-100
