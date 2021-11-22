Box: Freeburg 72, Sparta 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Sparta
|9
|12
|10
|2
|33
|Freeburg
|16
|17
|28
|11
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sparta
|2-2
|0-0
|184/46
|196/49
|Freeburg
|4-0
|0-0
|245/61
|122/30
|Sparta
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, Jr.)
|15
|1-4
|3-4
|4-6
|2
|Natalie Peterson (#12, Jr.)
|15
|6-10
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|Bella Borja (#20, Jr.)
|11
|1-3
|2-3
|3-3
|1
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3-7
|0
|3
|Maleah Blomenkamp (#24, Jr.)
|6
|1-2
|0
|4-9
|0
|Avery Hesseldenz (#22, So.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|2
|Abby Benedick (#3, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Kylee Thompson (#33, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Elissa Cohen (#2, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
Tags
