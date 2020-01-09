Box: Freeburg 50, Carlyle 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carlyle
|7
|7
|4
|3
|21
|Freeburg
|7
|17
|7
|19
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carlyle
|0-16
|0-7
|403/25
|789/49
|Freeburg
|12-6
|5-2
|874/55
|685/43
|Carlyle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, So.)
|14
|1-4
|4-9
|0
|2
|Ellie Eichenlaub (#22, Sr.)
|12
|6-11
|0
|0
|2
|Reagan Lucas (#24, Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|2
|Becca Mueller (#3, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|Natalie Peterson (#12, Fr.)
|4
|1-5
|0
|2-4
|2
|Haley Kimes (#5, Sr.)
|3
|1-4
|0-3
|1-2
|1
|Mya Gebke (#11, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-3
|1-2
|3
|Bella Borja (#20, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Abby Holcomb (#15, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0