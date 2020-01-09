Box: Freeburg 50, Carlyle 21
Box: Freeburg 50, Carlyle 21

  • 0
1234Final
Carlyle774321
Freeburg71771950
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carlyle0-160-7403/25789/49
Freeburg12-65-2874/55685/43
Carlyle
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, So.)141-44-902
Ellie Eichenlaub (#22, Sr.)126-11002
Reagan Lucas (#24, Jr.)51-31-302
Becca Mueller (#3, Jr.)51-21-300
Natalie Peterson (#12, Fr.)41-502-42
Haley Kimes (#5, Sr.)31-40-31-21
Mya Gebke (#11, Jr.)31-20-31-23
Bella Borja (#20, Fr.)21-2002
Abby Holcomb (#15, Jr.)21-10-100
Sports