Box: Freeburg 57, Columbia 25
1234Final
Freeburg27716757
Columbia3712325
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg21-78-21433/511059/38
Columbia10-153-6971/351143/41
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Kisgen (#10, Fr.)164-51-25-71
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, So.)1204-60-21
Haley Kimes (#5, Sr.)82-50-24-62
Mya Gebke (#11, Jr.)73-601-23
Ellie Eichenlaub (#22, Sr.)63-6001
Bella Borja (#20, Fr.)40-204-40
Lauren Holcomb (#14, Jr.)301-100
Natalie Peterson (#12, Fr.)10-10-21-21
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
