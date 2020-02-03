Box: Freeburg 57, Columbia 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|27
|7
|16
|7
|57
|Columbia
|3
|7
|12
|3
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|21-7
|8-2
|1433/51
|1059/38
|Columbia
|10-15
|3-6
|971/35
|1143/41
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, Fr.)
|16
|4-5
|1-2
|5-7
|1
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, So.)
|12
|0
|4-6
|0-2
|1
|Haley Kimes (#5, Sr.)
|8
|2-5
|0-2
|4-6
|2
|Mya Gebke (#11, Jr.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-2
|3
|Ellie Eichenlaub (#22, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|1
|Bella Borja (#20, Fr.)
|4
|0-2
|0
|4-4
|0
|Lauren Holcomb (#14, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Natalie Peterson (#12, Fr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.