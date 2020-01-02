Box: Freeburg 49, Father McGivney 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Father McGivney
|9
|6
|10
|9
|34
|Freeburg
|9
|19
|8
|13
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Father McGivney
|13-2
|3-0
|726/48
|413/28
|Freeburg
|10-5
|4-1
|740/49
|591/39
|Father McGivney
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Kimes (#5, Sr.)
|13
|4-5
|0-2
|5-7
|3
|Ellie Eichenlaub (#22, Sr.)
|10
|4-11
|0
|2-4
|1
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, Fr.)
|7
|1-2
|1-1
|2-2
|3
|Abby Holcomb (#15, Jr.)
|7
|1-2
|1-3
|2-2
|3
|Mya Gebke (#11, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|2
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, So.)
|5
|1-5
|1-6
|0-1
|1
|Bella Borja (#20, Fr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0