Box: Freeburg 49, Father McGivney 34
1234Final
Father McGivney9610934
Freeburg91981349
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney13-23-0726/48413/28
Freeburg10-54-1740/49591/39
Father McGivney
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Kimes (#5, Sr.)134-50-25-73
Ellie Eichenlaub (#22, Sr.)104-1102-41
Kylie Kisgen (#10, Fr.)71-21-12-23
Abby Holcomb (#15, Jr.)71-21-32-23
Mya Gebke (#11, Jr.)63-5002
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, So.)51-51-60-11
Bella Borja (#20, Fr.)10-101-20
