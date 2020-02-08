Box: Freeburg 49, Palmyra 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|20
|12
|10
|7
|49
|Palmyra
|6
|6
|8
|12
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|23-8
|8-2
|1562/50
|1181/38
|Palmyra
|0-1
|0-0
|32/1
|49/2
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, So.)
|11
|3-6
|1-5
|2-2
|1
|Haley Kimes (#5, Sr.)
|10
|2-6
|1-3
|3-4
|3
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, Fr.)
|9
|2-3
|1-1
|2-3
|2
|Mya Gebke (#11, Jr.)
|8
|3-3
|0-2
|2-2
|2
|Ellie Eichenlaub (#22, Sr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-2
|0
|2
|Natalie Peterson (#12, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Reagan Lucas (#24, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.