Box: Freeburg 49, Palmyra 32
Box: Freeburg 49, Palmyra 32

1234Final
Freeburg201210749
Palmyra6681232
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg23-88-21562/501181/38
Palmyra0-10-032/149/2
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, So.)113-61-52-21
Haley Kimes (#5, Sr.)102-61-33-43
Kylie Kisgen (#10, Fr.)92-31-12-32
Mya Gebke (#11, Jr.)83-30-22-22
Ellie Eichenlaub (#22, Sr.)72-51-202
Natalie Peterson (#12, Fr.)21-2002
Reagan Lucas (#24, Jr.)21-1000
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
