Box: Freeburg 62, Salem, Illinois 33
  • 0
1234Final
Salem, Illinois41410533
Freeburg161921662
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Salem, Illinois8-124-4802/40882/44
Freeburg18-67-21164/58864/43
Salem, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, So.)191-65-82-21
Kylie Kisgen (#10, Fr.)113-40-15-72
Ellie Eichenlaub (#22, Sr.)103-704-40
Mya Gebke (#11, Jr.)105-80-104
Haley Kimes (#5, Sr.)52-80-11-20
Bella Borja (#20, Fr.)41-202-41
Reagan Lucas (#24, Jr.)301-200
