Box: Freeburg 62, Salem, Illinois 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Salem, Illinois
|4
|14
|10
|5
|33
|Freeburg
|16
|19
|21
|6
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem, Illinois
|8-12
|4-4
|802/40
|882/44
|Freeburg
|18-6
|7-2
|1164/58
|864/43
|Salem, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, So.)
|19
|1-6
|5-8
|2-2
|1
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, Fr.)
|11
|3-4
|0-1
|5-7
|2
|Ellie Eichenlaub (#22, Sr.)
|10
|3-7
|0
|4-4
|0
|Mya Gebke (#11, Jr.)
|10
|5-8
|0-1
|0
|4
|Haley Kimes (#5, Sr.)
|5
|2-8
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Bella Borja (#20, Fr.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-4
|1
|Reagan Lucas (#24, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0