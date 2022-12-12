Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 46, Fort Zumwalt East 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|10
|12
|8
|16
|46
|Fort Zumwalt East
|12
|11
|7
|6
|36
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|5-1
|0-0
|266/44
|163/27
|Fort Zumwalt East
|5-2
|0-0
|328/55
|285/48
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bella Westbrook (#5, 5-6, Fr.)
|10
|2-7
|1-6
|3-8
|0
|Hailey Morgan (#22, 5-4, Jr.)
|9
|1-4
|1-2
|4-6
|3
|Ashley Rusthoven (#50, 6-0, Jr.)
|9
|4-6
|0
|1-3
|2
|Lexi Hagl (#3, 5-6, Sr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|Landon Vick (#21, 5-10, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2