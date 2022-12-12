 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 46, Fort Zumwalt East 36

  • 0
1234Final
Gateway Legacy Christian101281646
Fort Zumwalt East12117636

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian5-10-0266/44163/27
Fort Zumwalt East5-20-0328/55285/48
Gateway Legacy Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bella Westbrook (#5, 5-6, Fr.)102-71-63-80
Hailey Morgan (#22, 5-4, Jr.)91-41-24-63
Ashley Rusthoven (#50, 6-0, Jr.)94-601-32
Lexi Hagl (#3, 5-6, Sr.)60-22-400
Landon Vick (#21, 5-10, Jr.)21-3002
