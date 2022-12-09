 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 50, Miller Career 14

1234Final
Miller Career831214
Gateway Legacy Christian1610131150

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Miller Career3-21-0197/39201/40
Gateway Legacy Christian4-10-0220/44127/25
Miller CareerPtsFG3FGFTFL
NaZya Fields (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)83-170-22-33
Armani Bingham (#25, 5-9, F, Jr.)31-501-21
Jamya Williams (#2, 5-6, G, So.)30-21-20-21
Miller Career
Individual stats Have not been reported.
