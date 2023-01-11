Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 53, Liberty (Wentzville) 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|8-7
|0-0
|627/42
|549/37
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-12
|0-3
|445/30
|787/52
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blair Wise (Sr.)
|6
|2-4
|0-3
|2-4
|3
|Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|Sicily Trost (So.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-2
|1
|Kennedi Brower (So.)
|3
|0-3
|0
|3-10
|1
|Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|Isabella Pierce (Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|1