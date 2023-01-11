 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Gateway Legacy Christian 53, Liberty (Wentzville) 22

1234Final
Gateway Legacy Christian000053
Liberty (Wentzville)000022

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian8-70-0627/42549/37
Liberty (Wentzville)2-120-3445/30787/52
Gateway Legacy Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Blair Wise (Sr.)62-40-32-43
Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)51-21-10-10
Sicily Trost (So.)42-400-21
Kennedi Brower (So.)30-303-101
Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)21-10-102
Isabella Pierce (Sr.)21-10-401
