|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Granite City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|12-10
|0-0
|956/43
|871/40
|Granite City
|5-18
|0-0
|955/43
|1259/57
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaylyn Wiley (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|25
|4-13
|0-1
|17-19
|3
|Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|15
|3-12
|3-9
|0
|5
|Itaijja Miller-Brown (#2, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-5
|0-1
|1-6
|1
|Alivia Vaughn (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|4