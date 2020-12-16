 Skip to main content
Box: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 31, Fort Zumwalt North 21
Box: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 31, Fort Zumwalt North 21

1234Final
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade5414831
Fort Zumwalt North744621
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade3-20-0182/36150/30
Fort Zumwalt North1-41-0161/32229/46
Gateway Legacy Christian AcadePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ariana Williams (#12, G, Jr.)93103
Carolina Rojas (#3, G, Sr.)7301-33
Jocelyn Young (#23, G, Jr.)7301-20
Shaili Betts (#5, G, So.)5201-24
Micaiah Johnson (#24, G, So.)3101-22
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Orf (#12, Sr.)12215-81
Jerrica Moody (#23, Sr.)4102-24
Kayley Judy (#3, Sr.)21001
Abby Porter (#2, So.)2100-10
Gabby Starmann (#11, So.)1001-34
