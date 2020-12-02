Box: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 43, O'Fallon Christian 10

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|12
|2
|13
|16
|43
|O'Fallon Christian
|2
|1
|0
|7
|10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|1-1
|0-0
|71/36
|39/20
|O'Fallon Christian
|0-2
|0-0
|33/16
|113/56
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ariana Williams (#12, Jr.)
|16
|3
|3
|1-2
|2
|Carolina Rojas (#3, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|2
|Jayla Kirksey (#4, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Shaili Betts (#5, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|4
|Micaiah Johnson (#24, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-3
|1
|O'Fallon Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Destiny Harding (#40, 5-11, C, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|4
|Mercedes Schroer (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|1
|Alexis Willbrand (#21, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.