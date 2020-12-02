 Skip to main content
Box: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 43, O'Fallon Christian 10
1234Final
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade122131643
O'Fallon Christian210710
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade1-10-071/3639/20
O'Fallon Christian0-20-033/16113/56
Gateway Legacy Christian AcadePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ariana Williams (#12, Jr.)16331-22
Carolina Rojas (#3, Sr.)9212-42
Jayla Kirksey (#4, Jr.)63004
Shaili Betts (#5, So.)6202-24
Micaiah Johnson (#24, So.)6300-31
O'Fallon ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Destiny Harding (#40, 5-11, C, Sr.)8400-14
Mercedes Schroer (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)1001-41
Alexis Willbrand (#21, 5-7, G, Fr.)1001-21
