Box: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 61, KIPP St. Louis 37
1234Final
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade147221861
KIPP St. Louis10791137
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade15-100-01190/481001/40
KIPP St. Louis4-40-0322/13314/13
Gateway Legacy Christian AcadePtsFG3FGFTFL
Carolina Rojas (#3, G, Sr.)15610-12
Natalia Velazquez (#1, F, Sr.)11221-21
Ariana Williams (#12, G, Jr.)11312-63
Shaili Betts (#5, G, So.)105004
Jayla Kirksey (#4, F, So.)42003
Micaiah Johnson (#24, G, So.)4200-11
Jocelyn Young (#23, G, Jr.)3101-42
Giraldo3101-20
KIPP St. LouisPtsFG3FGFTFL
White (#23)11403-64
Kern (#44)10402-64
Randle (#20)81200
Mann (#12)42000
Manuel (#4)4200-33
