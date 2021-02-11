Box: Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 61, KIPP St. Louis 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|14
|7
|22
|18
|61
|KIPP St. Louis
|10
|7
|9
|11
|37
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|15-10
|0-0
|1190/48
|1001/40
|KIPP St. Louis
|4-4
|0-0
|322/13
|314/13
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carolina Rojas (#3, G, Sr.)
|15
|6
|1
|0-1
|2
|Natalia Velazquez (#1, F, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|1
|Ariana Williams (#12, G, Jr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-6
|3
|Shaili Betts (#5, G, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Jayla Kirksey (#4, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Micaiah Johnson (#24, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Jocelyn Young (#23, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|2
|Giraldo
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|KIPP St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|White (#23)
|11
|4
|0
|3-6
|4
|Kern (#44)
|10
|4
|0
|2-6
|4
|Randle (#20)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Mann (#12)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Manuel (#4)
|4
|2
|0
|0-3
|3
