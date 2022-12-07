 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Gateway STEM 43, Sumner 12

  • 0
Final
Sumner12
Gateway STEM43
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sumner0-10-112/1243/43
Gateway STEM3-11-0147/147155/155

Sumner
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Briana Williams (#11, 5-8, G, So.)146-110-42-22
Mariah Macon (#14, 5-6, G, So.)134-200-15-92
Kennedy Carothers (#12, 5-8, C, Jr.)84-11001
Jakayla Cannamore (#5, 5-7, G, Sr.)42-70-20-22
Alyssa Roch (#15, 5-6, C, Fr.)21-5001
Amari Lawernce (#21, 5-9, C, Sr.)21-5000
