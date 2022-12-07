Box: Gateway STEM 43, Sumner 12

|Final
|Sumner
|12
|Gateway STEM
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sumner
|0-1
|0-1
|12/12
|43/43
|Gateway STEM
|3-1
|1-0
|147/147
|155/155
|Sumner
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Briana Williams (#11, 5-8, G, So.)
|14
|6-11
|0-4
|2-2
|2
|Mariah Macon (#14, 5-6, G, So.)
|13
|4-20
|0-1
|5-9
|2
|Kennedy Carothers (#12, 5-8, C, Jr.)
|8
|4-11
|0
|0
|1
|Jakayla Cannamore (#5, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-7
|0-2
|0-2
|2
|Alyssa Roch (#15, 5-6, C, Fr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|1
|Amari Lawernce (#21, 5-9, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|0