Box: Gateway STEM 89, Medicine and Bioscience 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway STEM
|31
|23
|24
|11
|89
|Medicine and Bioscience
|3
|3
|9
|6
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway STEM
|4-6
|1-0
|549/55
|447/45
|Medicine and Bioscience
|2-4
|0-1
|222/22
|366/37
|Gateway STEM
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaliyah Jackson (#14, 5-9, Sr.)
|9
|4-4
|0
|1-1
|1
|Rianna Dehart (#22, 5-8, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|Ava Moorhem (#10, 5-2, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Caydience Causey (#4, 5-1, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|Daiysha Shanks (#13, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Demareia Clay (#20, 5-7, Sr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-3
|2
|Megan Turner (#23, 5-4, Sr.)
|1
|0-4
|0-3
|1-5
|3