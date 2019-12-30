Box: Gateway STEM 89, Medicine and Bioscience 21
1234Final
Gateway STEM3123241189
Medicine and Bioscience339621
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway STEM4-61-0549/55447/45
Medicine and Bioscience2-40-1222/22366/37
Gateway STEM
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Medicine and BiosciencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaliyah Jackson (#14, 5-9, Sr.)94-401-11
Rianna Dehart (#22, 5-8, Sr.)42-40-100
Ava Moorhem (#10, 5-2, Fr.)21-2000
Caydience Causey (#4, 5-1, So.)21-30-201
Daiysha Shanks (#13, So.)21-1000
Demareia Clay (#20, 5-7, Sr.)10-201-32
Megan Turner (#23, 5-4, Sr.)10-40-31-53
