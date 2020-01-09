Box: Gateway STEM 45, Vashon 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Gateway STEM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|8-4
|0-1
|610/51
|426/36
|Gateway STEM
|8-7
|2-0
|827/69
|663/55
|Vashon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marshaun Bostic (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|12
|3-5
|0
|6-19
|1
|Keiarra Cotton (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|11
|1-1
|3-8
|0-2
|4
|Kinnuady Daniels (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-11
|0
|0-2
|2
|Kaitlyn Simms (#35, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-10
|0
|0-2
|4
|Amori Dampier-McCloud (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|Crystal Smith (6-0, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0