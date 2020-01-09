Box: Gateway STEM 45, Vashon 42
Box: Gateway STEM 45, Vashon 42

1234Final
Vashon000042
Gateway STEM000045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon8-40-1610/51426/36
Gateway STEM8-72-0827/69663/55
Vashon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Marshaun Bostic (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)123-506-191
Keiarra Cotton (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)111-13-80-24
Kinnuady Daniels (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)105-1100-22
Kaitlyn Simms (#35, 6-1, F, Sr.)84-1000-24
Amori Dampier-McCloud (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)30-21-304
Crystal Smith (6-0, F, Sr.)1001-20
