Box: Gibault 46, Wood River 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wood River
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Gibault
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wood River
|4-6
|0-2
|320/32
|462/46
|Gibault
|4-5
|0-0
|383/38
|398/40
|Wood River
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Milla Legette (#25, Fr.)
|16
|2
|4
|0
|1
|Emily Johnson (#33, So.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-5
|4
|Makayla Quigley (#20, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ocean Bland (#10, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Amelia Plumb (#4, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Lily Tretter (#3)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jordan Ealey (#2, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|0
|Wood River
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
