Box: Gibault 46, Wood River 40
1234Final
Wood River000040
Gibault000046
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wood River4-60-2320/32462/46
Gibault4-50-0383/38398/40
Wood RiverPtsFG3FGFTFL
Milla Legette (#25, Fr.)162401
Emily Johnson (#33, So.)13503-54
Makayla Quigley (#20, So.)42001
Ocean Bland (#10, So.)21003
Amelia Plumb (#4, So.)21004
Lily Tretter (#3)21001
Jordan Ealey (#2, Fr.)1001-40
Wood River
Individual stats Have not been reported.
