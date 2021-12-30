 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Gibault 47, Wood River 29
0 comments

Box: Gibault 47, Wood River 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Gibault000047
Wood River000029
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gibault6-120-0703/39829/46
Wood River4-140-5537/30871/48
Gibault
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Wood RiverPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emily Johnson (#33, So.)12404-64
Makayla Quigley (#20, So.)8211-44
Milla Legette (#25, Fr.)42002
Addison Denton (#5, Sr.)30100
Amelia Plumb (#4, So.)21004
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News