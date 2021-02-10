 Skip to main content
Box: Gibault 51, Roxana 48
Box: Gibault 51, Roxana 48

1234Final
Roxana1010111748
Gibault139151451
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roxana1-20-0141/47149/50
Gibault1-10-080/2792/31
Roxana
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maddie Davis (#12, Sr.)268-110-210-142
Kailynne Small (#32, Fr.)81-61-33-41
Alyssa Grither (#2, Jr.)72-203-53
Melissa Bernal (#30, Sr.)61-41-21-31
Sarah Ann Steibel (#34, Jr.)21-1000
Emma Schmidt (#11, So.)21-200-10
