Box: Gibault 51, Roxana 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Roxana
|10
|10
|11
|17
|48
|Gibault
|13
|9
|15
|14
|51
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Roxana
|1-2
|0-0
|141/47
|149/50
|Gibault
|1-1
|0-0
|80/27
|92/31
|Roxana
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gibault
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddie Davis (#12, Sr.)
|26
|8-11
|0-2
|10-14
|2
|Kailynne Small (#32, Fr.)
|8
|1-6
|1-3
|3-4
|1
|Alyssa Grither (#2, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|0
|3-5
|3
|Melissa Bernal (#30, Sr.)
|6
|1-4
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|Sarah Ann Steibel (#34, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Schmidt (#11, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|0
Tags
