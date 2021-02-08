Box: Gillespie 39, Auburn 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Auburn
|6
|8
|7
|6
|27
|Gillespie
|13
|9
|11
|6
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Auburn
|0-1
|0-0
|27/27
|39/39
|Gillespie
|1-1
|0-0
|74/74
|63/63
|Auburn
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|M. Smith (#23)
|22
|7
|2
|2-6
|4
|K. Bly (#24)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Davis (#30)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|4
|Gillespie
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keaton Link (#34, Sr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-4
|3
|Mikala Hayes (#30, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0-2
|2
|Grace Bertolino (#12, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hannah Barrett (#2, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|0
