Box: Gillespie 39, Auburn 27
Box: Gillespie 39, Auburn 27

1234Final
Auburn687627
Gillespie13911639
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Auburn0-10-027/2739/39
Gillespie1-10-074/7463/63
AuburnPtsFG3FGFTFL
M. Smith (#23)22722-64
K. Bly (#24)30103
Davis (#30)2100-24
GillespiePtsFG3FGFTFL
Keaton Link (#34, Sr.)13503-43
Mikala Hayes (#30, Sr.)11130-22
Grace Bertolino (#12, Sr.)102200
Hannah Barrett (#2, Sr.)5110-20
