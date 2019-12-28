Box: Gillespie 50, Greenfield, Illinois 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Greenfield, Illinois
|19
|5
|8
|5
|37
|Gillespie
|13
|2
|18
|17
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Greenfield, Illinois
|3-2
|0-0
|226/45
|195/39
|Gillespie
|9-2
|1-1
|601/120
|415/83
|Greenfield, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Pohlman (So.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|4
|Jessa Vetter (Jr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-11
|1
|Michaela Theivagt
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jealee Clark
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Kaitlyn Foiles (Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|5
|Taylor Smith
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Gillespie
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shelby Taylor (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|12
|3
|0
|6-6
|4
|Emily Schmidt (#23, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|1
|Mikala Hayes (#30, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Keaton Link (#34, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|4
|Sydney Bires (#33, 5-11, C, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|1
|Madison Niemeyer (#10, 5-8, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hannah Barrett (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Grace Bertolino (#20, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0