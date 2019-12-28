Box: Gillespie 50, Greenfield, Illinois 37
0 comments

Box: Gillespie 50, Greenfield, Illinois 37

  • 0
Subscribe today!
1234Final
Greenfield, Illinois1958537
Gillespie132181750
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Greenfield, Illinois3-20-0226/45195/39
Gillespie9-21-1601/120415/83
Greenfield, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Pohlman (So.)12222-24
Jessa Vetter (Jr.)11214-111
Michaela Theivagt63001
Jealee Clark4102-23
Kaitlyn Foiles (Jr.)2002-45
Taylor Smith21001
GillespiePtsFG3FGFTFL
Shelby Taylor (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)12306-64
Emily Schmidt (#23, 5-11, F, Sr.)10402-41
Mikala Hayes (#30, 5-7, G, Jr.)81203
Keaton Link (#34, 5-10, F, Jr.)8113-44
Sydney Bires (#33, 5-11, C, Jr.)6300-11
Madison Niemeyer (#10, 5-8, F, So.)21001
Hannah Barrett (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)2100-21
Grace Bertolino (#20, 5-4, G, Jr.)21000
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports