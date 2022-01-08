Box: Grandview 41, Laquey 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Grandview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Laquey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|6-2
|0-0
|345/43
|298/37
|Laquey
|1-1
|0-0
|88/11
|66/8
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Catherine Wakeland (#4, Fr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-3
|1
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-3
|0
|Savannah Patterson (#2, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-6
|3
|Natalee Moore (#22, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|3
|Maggie Boker (#3, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Lexi Walker (#33, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Grandview
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
