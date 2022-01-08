 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Grandview 41, Laquey 32
1234Final
Grandview000041
Laquey000032
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview6-20-0345/43298/37
Laquey1-10-088/1166/8
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Catherine Wakeland (#4, Fr.)11221-31
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, Jr.)9212-30
Savannah Patterson (#2, Jr.)9212-63
Natalee Moore (#22, Sr.)8302-23
Maggie Boker (#3, Jr.)2100-20
Lexi Walker (#33, So.)21002
Grandview
Individual stats Have not been reported.
News