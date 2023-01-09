 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Grandview 45, Pacific 35

1234Final
Pacific51212635
Grandview116141445
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific5-90-2519/37539/38
Grandview6-60-0449/32428/31

Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, Sr.)185-122-42-31
Catherine Wakeland (#4, 5-6, G, So.)122-21-65-62
Lexi Walker (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)105-9001
Savannah Patterson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)30-503-52
Maggie Boker (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)21-300-43
News