Box: Grandview 45, Pacific 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|5
|12
|12
|6
|35
|Grandview
|11
|6
|14
|14
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|5-9
|0-2
|519/37
|539/38
|Grandview
|6-6
|0-0
|449/32
|428/31
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, Sr.)
|18
|5-12
|2-4
|2-3
|1
|Catherine Wakeland (#4, 5-6, G, So.)
|12
|2-2
|1-6
|5-6
|2
|Lexi Walker (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|10
|5-9
|0
|0
|1
|Savannah Patterson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-5
|0
|3-5
|2
|Maggie Boker (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-4
|3