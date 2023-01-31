Box: Grandview 46, Jefferson 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Jefferson
|10
|14
|9
|5
|2
|40
|Grandview
|10
|12
|12
|4
|8
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|11-9
|0-3
|940/47
|895/45
|Grandview
|11-10
|1-3
|771/39
|701/35
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, Sr.)
|18
|5-18
|0-2
|8-12
|4
|Catherine Wakeland (#4, 5-6, G, So.)
|12
|4-10
|0-1
|4-7
|1
|Savannah Patterson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|8
|4-14
|0
|0-2
|1
|Lexi Walker (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|4
|Maggie Boker (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2