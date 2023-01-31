 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Grandview 46, Jefferson 40

  • 0
12345Final
Jefferson101495240
Grandview1012124846

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson11-90-3940/47895/45
Grandview11-101-3771/39701/35
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, Sr.)185-180-28-124
Catherine Wakeland (#4, 5-6, G, So.)124-100-14-71
Savannah Patterson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)84-1400-21
Lexi Walker (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)63-4004
Maggie Boker (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)21-2002
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News