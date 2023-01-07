 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Grandview 47, Viburnum 29

1234Final
Viburnum2810929
Grandview138121447
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Viburnum3-70-0407/41469/47
Grandview5-60-0404/40393/39

Viburnum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, Sr.)196-162-41-33
Catherine Wakeland (#4, 5-6, G, So.)114-80-53-43
Maggie Boker (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)93-403-44
Lexi Walker (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)42-3005
Sydney Riddle (#32, 5-7, F, So.)21-30-100
Savannah Patterson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)21-50-10-32
