Box: Grandview 47, Viburnum 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Viburnum
|2
|8
|10
|9
|29
|Grandview
|13
|8
|12
|14
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Viburnum
|3-7
|0-0
|407/41
|469/47
|Grandview
|5-6
|0-0
|404/40
|393/39
People are also reading…
|Viburnum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, Sr.)
|19
|6-16
|2-4
|1-3
|3
|Catherine Wakeland (#4, 5-6, G, So.)
|11
|4-8
|0-5
|3-4
|3
|Maggie Boker (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-4
|0
|3-4
|4
|Lexi Walker (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|5
|Sydney Riddle (#32, 5-7, F, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Savannah Patterson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0-1
|0-3
|2