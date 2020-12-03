Box: Grandview 57, Oak Ridge 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Grandview
|16
|18
|14
|9
|57
|Oak Ridge
|9
|4
|8
|6
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|1-2
|0-0
|96/32
|163/54
|Oak Ridge
|0-1
|0-0
|27/9
|57/19
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, So.)
|22
|8-18
|2-2
|0
|0
|Megan Jones (#5, 5-7, G/F, Sr.)
|13
|3-11
|1-1
|4-4
|2
|Natalie Moore (#22, 5-8, G/F, Jr.)
|9
|3-7
|1-1
|0
|1
|Molly Gearhart (#24, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-8
|0-2
|0
|0
|Savannah Patterson (#2, 5-5, G, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Maggie Boker (#3, 5-5, G, So.)
|3
|0-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|Makayla Sessum (#13, 5-5, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Grandview
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
