Box: Grandview 57, Oak Ridge 27
1234Final
Grandview161814957
Oak Ridge948627
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview1-20-096/32163/54
Oak Ridge0-10-027/957/19
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, C, So.)228-182-200
Megan Jones (#5, 5-7, G/F, Sr.)133-111-14-42
Natalie Moore (#22, 5-8, G/F, Jr.)93-71-101
Molly Gearhart (#24, 5-4, G, Sr.)42-80-200
Savannah Patterson (#2, 5-5, G, So.)42-4000
Maggie Boker (#3, 5-5, G, So.)30-31-100
Makayla Sessum (#13, 5-5, F, Sr.)21-2000
Grandview
Individual stats Have not been reported.
