Box: Grandview 68, Herculaneum 55
1234Final
Grandview152042968
Herculaneum71972255
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview17-73-21243/52915/38
Herculaneum19-85-01525/641174/49
Grandview
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ashley Croom (#35, Sr.)15421-23
Paige Fowler (#34, Jr.)14602-45
Taylor Metcalf (#22, Sr.)8302-64
Caitlyn Huber (#44, Sr.)63002
Emma Vaughn (#12, Sr.)60204
Macey Pilliard (#20, So.)3101-63
Emily Wiese (#33, Jr.)3101-43
