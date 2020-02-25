Box: Grandview 68, Herculaneum 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Grandview
|15
|20
|4
|29
|68
|Herculaneum
|7
|19
|7
|22
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|17-7
|3-2
|1243/52
|915/38
|Herculaneum
|19-8
|5-0
|1525/64
|1174/49
|Grandview
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ashley Croom (#35, Sr.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-2
|3
|Paige Fowler (#34, Jr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-4
|5
|Taylor Metcalf (#22, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-6
|4
|Caitlyn Huber (#44, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Emma Vaughn (#12, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Macey Pilliard (#20, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-6
|3
|Emily Wiese (#33, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|3