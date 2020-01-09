Box: Grandview 57, Houston 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Grandview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|8-4
|0-0
|579/48
|460/38
|Houston
|0-1
|0-0
|45/4
|57/5
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sarra Faust (#2, 5-8, Gua, Sr.)
|25
|5-18
|2-3
|9-16
|3
|Hailey Harlow (#33, 5-10, For, Sr.)
|15
|6-12
|0
|3-4
|4
|Isabelle Kuczka (#14, 5-7, Gua, Sr.)
|6
|1-4
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|Jordyn Zoph (#4, 5-6, Gua, Sr.)
|5
|0-1
|1-3
|2-2
|0
|Natalie Moore (#22, 5-8, For, So.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-3
|1
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, For, Fr.)
|2
|1-9
|0
|0
|2
|Grandview
|Individual stats Have not been reported.