Box: Grandview 57, Houston 45
Box: Grandview 57, Houston 45

1234Final
Grandview000057
Houston000045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview8-40-0579/48460/38
Houston0-10-045/457/5
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sarra Faust (#2, 5-8, Gua, Sr.)255-182-39-163
Hailey Harlow (#33, 5-10, For, Sr.)156-1203-44
Isabelle Kuczka (#14, 5-7, Gua, Sr.)61-41-11-22
Jordyn Zoph (#4, 5-6, Gua, Sr.)50-11-32-20
Natalie Moore (#22, 5-8, For, So.)41-202-31
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, For, Fr.)21-9002
Grandview
Individual stats Have not been reported.
