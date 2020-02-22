Box: Grandview 55, Jefferson 24
Box: Grandview 55, Jefferson 24

1234Final
Jefferson926724
Grandview1117141355
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson13-131-41112/431201/46
Grandview16-73-21175/45860/33
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sarra Faust (#2, 5-8, Gua, Sr.)217-92-31-43
Hailey Harlow (#33, 5-10, For, Sr.)125-702-41
Isabelle Kuczka (#14, 5-7, Gua, Sr.)111-33-503
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, For, Fr.)63-800-11
Megan Jones (#5, 5-8, For, Jr.)301-200
Natalie Moore (#22, 5-8, For, So.)21-2000
