Box: Grandview 55, Jefferson 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|9
|2
|6
|7
|24
|Grandview
|11
|17
|14
|13
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|13-13
|1-4
|1112/43
|1201/46
|Grandview
|16-7
|3-2
|1175/45
|860/33
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sarra Faust (#2, 5-8, Gua, Sr.)
|21
|7-9
|2-3
|1-4
|3
|Hailey Harlow (#33, 5-10, For, Sr.)
|12
|5-7
|0
|2-4
|1
|Isabelle Kuczka (#14, 5-7, Gua, Sr.)
|11
|1-3
|3-5
|0
|3
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, For, Fr.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0-1
|1
|Megan Jones (#5, 5-8, For, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Natalie Moore (#22, 5-8, For, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0