Box: Grandview 51, St. Vincent 36
Box: Grandview 51, St. Vincent 36

1234Final
St. Vincent4815936
Grandview1015161051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Vincent1-50-1235/39288/48
Grandview9-41-0630/105496/83
St. Vincent
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hailey Harlow (#33, 5-10, For, Sr.)219-1403-41
Isabelle Kuczka (#14, 5-7, Gua, Sr.)93-81-302
Sarra Faust (#2, 5-8, Gua, Sr.)84-1100-13
Jordyn Zoph (#4, 5-6, Gua, Sr.)63-50-300
Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, For, Fr.)63-6000
Megan Jones (#5, 5-8, For, Jr.)10-101-20
