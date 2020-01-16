Box: Grandview 51, St. Vincent 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Vincent
|4
|8
|15
|9
|36
|Grandview
|10
|15
|16
|10
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Vincent
|1-5
|0-1
|235/39
|288/48
|Grandview
|9-4
|1-0
|630/105
|496/83
|St. Vincent
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hailey Harlow (#33, 5-10, For, Sr.)
|21
|9-14
|0
|3-4
|1
|Isabelle Kuczka (#14, 5-7, Gua, Sr.)
|9
|3-8
|1-3
|0
|2
|Sarra Faust (#2, 5-8, Gua, Sr.)
|8
|4-11
|0
|0-1
|3
|Jordyn Zoph (#4, 5-6, Gua, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-3
|0
|0
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, For, Fr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Megan Jones (#5, 5-8, For, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0