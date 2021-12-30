 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Granite City 46, Fort Zumwalt North 40
0 comments

Box: Granite City 46, Fort Zumwalt North 40

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Granite City000046
Fort Zumwalt North000040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City8-60-0588/42483/34
Fort Zumwalt North4-61-0293/21335/24
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-3, G, Jr.)222-65-93-61
Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, C, So.)145-1404-91
Ella Stepanek (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)51-503-45
Sophia Dutko (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)30-103-72
Alivia Vaughn (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)21-2003
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News