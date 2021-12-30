Box: Granite City 46, Fort Zumwalt North 40

|1
|Granite City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|8-6
|0-0
|588/42
|483/34
|Fort Zumwalt North
|4-6
|1-0
|293/21
|335/24
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|22
|2-6
|5-9
|3-6
|1
|Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, C, So.)
|14
|5-14
|0
|4-9
|1
|Ella Stepanek (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|0
|3-4
|5
|Sophia Dutko (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|0
|3-7
|2
|Alivia Vaughn (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
