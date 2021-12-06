 Skip to main content
Box: Granite City 49, Wood River 15
1234Final
Wood River338115
Granite City101715749
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wood River4-40-1267/33359/45
Granite City1-30-0143/18145/18
Wood River
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Itaijja Miller-Brown (#4, 5-7, F, Jr.)125-50-12-62
Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, C, So.)125-110-12-63
Gwyneth Hale (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)104-80-12-30
Kaylyn Wylie (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)73-100-11-21
Ella Stepanek (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)42-900-20
Sophia Dutko (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)21-30-103
Ra'Niyah Salmond-Chance (#30, 5-6, G, Sr.)21-3002
