Box: Granite City 49, Wood River 15

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wood River
|3
|3
|8
|1
|15
|Granite City
|10
|17
|15
|7
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wood River
|4-4
|0-1
|267/33
|359/45
|Granite City
|1-3
|0-0
|143/18
|145/18
|Wood River
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Itaijja Miller-Brown (#4, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|12
|5-5
|0-1
|2-6
|2
|Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, C, So.)
|12
|5-11
|0-1
|2-6
|3
|Gwyneth Hale (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|10
|4-8
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|Kaylyn Wylie (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-10
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Ella Stepanek (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-9
|0
|0-2
|0
|Sophia Dutko (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|3
|Ra'Niyah Salmond-Chance (#30, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
