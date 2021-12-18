Box: Granite City 54, Carbondale 15

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Carbondale
|2
|8
|3
|2
|0
|15
|Granite City
|19
|14
|17
|4
|0
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carbondale
|1-11
|0-3
|368/31
|643/54
|Granite City
|4-4
|0-0
|339/28
|258/22
|Carbondale
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaylyn Wylie (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|18
|6-12
|1-1
|3-5
|0
|Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, C, So.)
|16
|7-14
|0-4
|2-2
|0
|Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-3
|0
|4-4
|0
|Ella Stepanek (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|3
|Gwyneth Hale (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Itaijja Miller-Brown (#4, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0-1
|1
|Sophia Dutko (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.