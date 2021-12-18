 Skip to main content
Box: Granite City 54, Carbondale 15
Box: Granite City 54, Carbondale 15

12345Final
Carbondale2832015
Granite City1914174054
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carbondale1-110-3368/31643/54
Granite City4-40-0339/28258/22
Carbondale
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaylyn Wylie (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)186-121-13-50
Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, C, So.)167-140-42-20
Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-3, G, Jr.)61-304-40
Ella Stepanek (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)63-4003
Gwyneth Hale (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)42-2002
Itaijja Miller-Brown (#4, 5-7, F, Jr.)21-400-11
Sophia Dutko (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)21-20-101
