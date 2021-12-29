Box: Granite City 61, Hazelwood East 19

|Final
|Granite City
|61
|Hazelwood East
|19
-
IWA uses quick getaway to knock off Whitfield in Visitation Tournament final
-
Alton girls outlast Mater Dei, will play Okawville in title game of Mascoutah Invitational
-
Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central
-
Summit can’t overcome slow start in semifinal loss to Battle
-
Farmington edges Francis Howell in Summit Holiday Hoops tourney semifinal
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|7-6
|0-0
|542/42
|443/34
|Hazelwood East
|2-7
|0-1
|227/17
|417/32
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, C, So.)
|19
|8-11
|0
|3-5
|0
|Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|12
|3-6
|2-3
|0
|1
|Ella Stepanek (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-6
|0
|0
|3
|Audrey Whitehead (#5, 5-8, F, Fr.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0-1
|2
|Sophia Dutko (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|Alivia Vaughn (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Isabella Mangi (#22, 5-9, F, So.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Sophia Mangi (#20, 5-9, F, So.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Ra'Niyah Salmond-Chance (#30, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Itaijja Miller-Brown (#4, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|1
|0-4
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.