Box: Granite City 61, Hazelwood East 19
Final
Granite City61
Hazelwood East19
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City7-60-0542/42443/34
Hazelwood East2-70-1227/17417/32
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, C, So.)198-1103-50
Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-3, G, Jr.)123-62-301
Ella Stepanek (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)105-6003
Audrey Whitehead (#5, 5-8, F, Fr.)84-600-12
Sophia Dutko (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)30-21-100
Alivia Vaughn (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)21-2004
Isabella Mangi (#22, 5-9, F, So.)21-5000
Sophia Mangi (#20, 5-9, F, So.)21-4000
Ra'Niyah Salmond-Chance (#30, 5-6, G, Sr.)21-1002
Itaijja Miller-Brown (#4, 5-7, F, Jr.)10-40-11-41
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
