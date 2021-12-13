Box: Granite City 66, McCluer 43

|1
|Final
|McCluer
|9
|5
|13
|16
|43
|Granite City
|18
|10
|22
|16
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer
|0-7
|0-2
|176/25
|375/54
|Granite City
|3-4
|0-0
|285/41
|243/35
|McCluer
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaylyn Wylie (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|21
|4-12
|2-2
|7-10
|1
|Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, C, So.)
|20
|10-16
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Stepanek (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0
|2
|Marinna Jackson (#2, 5-5, G)
|5
|1-3
|1-5
|0
|2
|Sophia Dutko (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-2
|0
|0
|Ra'Niyah Salmond-Chance (#30, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-1
|2
|Audrey Whitehead (#5, 5-8, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|0-8
|0
|2-4
|4
|Gwyneth Hale (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0-2
|0
Tags
