Box: Granite City 66, McCluer 43
1234Final
McCluer95131643
Granite City1810221666
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer0-70-2176/25375/54
Granite City3-40-0285/41243/35
McCluer
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaylyn Wylie (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)214-122-27-101
Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, C, So.)2010-16000
Ella Stepanek (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)63-7002
Marinna Jackson (#2, 5-5, G)51-31-502
Sophia Dutko (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)51-51-200
Ra'Niyah Salmond-Chance (#30, 5-6, G, Sr.)31-401-12
Audrey Whitehead (#5, 5-8, F, Fr.)21-3001
Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-3, G, Jr.)20-802-44
Gwyneth Hale (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)21-400-20
